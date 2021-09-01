AJK.PM assures to solve problems of common man in the State

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) : Sep 01 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi Wednesday said, all resources will be utilized to solve the problems of the people and to bring about socio economic uplift in the lives of the people of Azad Jammu Kashmir.

Addressing the people who reached the Prime Minister Secretariat in the State metropolis from all over the state, the Prime Minister said that a public governance system has been introduced in the state and the government will take immediate steps to address the people's grievances.

The Prime Minister met the people and directed the concerned officials to address their problems.

The Prime Minister announced to set up a special desk at the Prime Minister Secretariat for the convenience of the people and assured the people that the government would fulfill its responsibility to safeguard the lives and prosperity of the people.

The Prime Minister directed the cabinet Ministers to regularly listen to the problems of the people of their constituency to strengthen liaison between the government and the people.

The people on this occasion expressed the hope that the present government under the leadership of Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi will remove the past ignorance, and the beginning of a new era of progress and development will help resolve the longstanding problems of the people of Azad Kashmir.