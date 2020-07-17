UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Akinola Hat-trick Lifts Toronto Over Montreal In MLS Tourney

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Akinola hat-trick lifts Toronto over Montreal in MLS tourney

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Ayo Akinola's hat-trick carried Toronto to a 4-3 victory over Montreal on Thursday that pushed Thierry Henry's Impact to the brink of elimination in the MLS is Back tournament.

The Impact are last in Group C having lost their first two matches in Major League Soccer's World Cup-style tournament in Orlando, Florida, which marks the return of top flight football in the United States after the league's coronavirus shutdown.

Toronto lead the group with four points, followed by the New England Revolution with three and DC United with one.

Toronto have been without Jozy Altidore in both of their matches so far, but Akinola ably picked up the slack on Thursday.

The teams combined for five goals in the first 37 minutes, Montreal equalizing twice before Akinola notched his second and third goals.

Richie Laryea put Toronto ahead in the eighth minute, collecting a through ball from Alejandro Pozuelo and racing into the penalty area and firing home a shot.

Six minutes later Romell Quioto pulled Montreal level, but Toronto regained the lead in the 25th as Pozuelo's cross found Akinola in front of goal for an easy finish.

Saphir Taider converted a penalty in the 37th to pull Montreal back again after Chris Mavinga's clumsy challenge on Quioto in the area.

Seconds later Akinola's second goal -- off another pass from Pozuelo -- gave Montreal a 3-2 lead that stood at halftime.

Akinola grabbed his third in the 83rd minute, racing free on the right side for a cushion that made Taider's stoppage time penalty conversion irrelevant.

America's Akinola now leads all players in the tournament -- which is being played in a "bubble" environment without fans at the ESPN sports Complex at Walt Disney World -- with five goals.

Related Topics

Football Firing World Sports Mavinga Toronto Lead Orlando Florida United States All From Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 17, 2020 in Pakistan

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor discuss coope ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President discuss bilate ..

9 hours ago

Team of Khalifa University and international resea ..

9 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed approves 2020-2021 calendar of e ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.