Akugue channels Osaka in fairytale Hamburg final run

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :German teenager Noma Noha Akugue said on Friday she drew inspiration from Naomi Osaka's 2018 US Open victory as her fairytale run continued to the Hamburg Open final.

Wild card Akugue, ranked 207 in the world and playing in her first WTA main draw event, said she was "speechless" after winning through 6-3, 6-3 against Diana Shnaider on Friday to set up a meeting with Dutch seventh seed Arantxa Rus.

Akugue, born in Hamburg to Nigerian parents, broke her fellow 19-year-old twice in the first set and once in the second.

Demonstrating poise and calm she blocked her Russian opponent from converting any of six break points.

After her quarter-final win over former French Open semi-finalist Martina Trevisan on Thursday, Akugue said she tried to keep her emotions under control, playing tennis "with a poker face".

Speaking later on Friday, Akugue said she drew inspiration from four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka.

"She's also an aggressive player. She's similar to me, that's why I like her," Akugue told wtatennis.com.

"It's also important to see a Black woman in tennis -- Serena as well of course. It's good for young players." Akugue said on court after the match "a week ago I didn't know if I would get a wild card", adding she "could not believe" her run had continued to "my first final".

"I hope I can keep playing my best tennis in the final." Rus booked her spot in the final after coming from a set down to defeat Australian Daria Saville.

Rus, 32, lost the first set 6-2 but rallied to win the next two 6-3, 6-1 on the Hamburg clay.

Rus hit a career high world number 60 after her quarter-final win over German Eva Lys on Thursday, one spot higher than the 61 she reached more than a decade ago in 2012.

- Ruud crashes out - In the men's side of the draw, number one seed Casper Ruud crashed out in straight sets to French teenager Arthur Fils.

Fils burst out of the blocks, winning the first set 6-0 and the second 6-4, withstanding a fightback from the world number four.

Fils credited his "good tactics" for the win.

"He makes you run a lot. My goal was to play a lot of forehands and play a lot on his backhand, and I did it really well today." The 19-year-old will meet Alexander Zverev in the semis.

World number 19 Zverev, who like Akugue was born and raised in Hamburg, defeated France's Luca Van Assche, 6-3, 6-4, to make the last four of the tournament for the third time.

Serbian Laslo Djere defeated titleholder Lorenzo Musetti of Italy, setting up a meeting with China's Zhang Zhizhen.

World number 57 Djere won in straight sets 7-5, 6-3 against the 2022 Hamburg Open winner and third seed.

The 28-year-old, who has won two previous titles on clay, will face Zhang, who defeated Daniel Altmaier.

Zhang, ranked 79 in the world, won 6-4, 6-4 after breaking the German once in each set on the way to his first ATP semi-finals.

dwi/dj