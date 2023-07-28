Open Menu

Akugue Continues Fairytale Run To Reach Hamburg Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Akugue continues fairytale run to reach Hamburg final

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :German teenager Noma Noha Akugue continued her fairytale run in her hometown tournament, defeating Diana Shnaider in straight sets to make the Hamburg Open final on Friday.

Wild card Akugue, ranked 207 in the world and playing in her first WTA main draw event, won 6-3, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Dutch seventh seed Arantxa Rus.

Akugue, born in Hamburg to Nigerian parents, broke her fellow 19-year-old twice in the first set and once in the second to continue her breakout run in the tournament.

Demonstrating poise and calm she blocked her Russian opponent from converting any of six break points.

After her quarter-final win over one-time French Open semi-finalist Martina Trevisan, Akugue said she tried to keep her emotions under control, playing tennis "with a poker face".

Earlier on Friday, Dutch seventh seed Rus booked her spot in the final after coming from a set down to defeat Australian Daria Saville.

Rus, 32, lost the first set 6-2 but rallied to win the next two 6-3, 6-1 on the Hamburg clay.

The victory puts Rus on course for a third consecutive tournament victory, after winning titles in her native Netherlands as well as France in July. She won her first ever tournament in June.

Rus hit a career high world number 60 after her quarter-final win over German Eva Lys on Thursday, one spot higher than the 61 she reached more than a decade ago in 2012.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia France German Hamburg Netherlands June July Event From

Recent Stories

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with ..

WAM delegation in Tokyo discusses cooperation with Japanese media outlets

5 minutes ago
 UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone G ..

UAE participates in ninth edition of Francophone Games

50 minutes ago
 Emirati Human Resources Development Council organi ..

Emirati Human Resources Development Council organises Emirates &#039;Open Career ..

1 hour ago
 DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

6 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

6 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

6 hours ago
CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

7 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

7 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

7 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

8 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous