Al Ahly shock Palmeiras to take third at Club World Cup

AlRayyan, Qatar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :African champions Al Ahly shocked Brazilian giants Palmeiras to win the third-place play-off of the Club World Cup in a penalty shoot-out Thursday.

After a goalless 90 minutes, the game went straight to penalties and Al Ahly captain Mohamed El-Shenawy saved the final spot-kick attempt from ex-Juventus midfielder Felipe Melo to seal a 3-2 shootout victory.

European champions Bayern Munich take on Mexico's Tigres in the final at Al Rayyan, near Doha, later Thursday.

Egyptian side Al Ahly lost 2-0 to Bayern in Monday's semi-final, thanks to two Robert Lewandowski goals, while Palmeiras lost their semi-final 1-0 to Tigres.