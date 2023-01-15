UrduPoint.com

Al-Attiyah Crowned Dakar Rally Driver's Champion For Fifth Time

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Al-Attiyah crowned Dakar Rally driver's champion for fifth time

Dammam, Saudi Arabia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Qatari driver Nasser Al-Attiyah won his fifth Dakar Rally driver's title and second in a row on Sunday after the iconic test of endurance finished in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

The 52-year-old won three stages and had more than an hour's advantage in the overall standings over Frenchman Sebastien Loeb, who also finished runner-up last year.

Al-Attiyah's Toyota team-mate Lucas Moraes of Brazil finished third.

Al-Attiyah took the overall lead after the third stage, having built up a commanding advantage in the first week and deployed a safety first strategy in the second half of the race.

Loeb, though, gave it all he could as he won a record six successive stages in the second week. But the 48-year-old Frenchman had lost so much time on the first part of the race that it was a lost cause.

Two of the main contenders Loeb's compatriot Stephane Peterhansel and Spaniard Carlos Sainz failed to finish the race.

The 14th and final stage honours went to Loeb's Prodrive team-mate Guerlain Chicherit.

Related Topics

Driver Dakar Lead Brazil Saudi Arabia Sunday All Toyota Race

Recent Stories

UAE President receives President of Korea

UAE President receives President of Korea

1 hour ago
 SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sha ..

SCCI continues its pioneering role in boosting Sharjah&#039;s competitiveness

1 hour ago
 UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy pr ..

UAE launched 11 environmentally-friendly energy projects worth AED159 billion in ..

1 hour ago
 Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for ..

Suqia UAE’s Board of Trustees discuss plans for 2023

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 January 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th January 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.