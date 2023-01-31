Al-Azhar condemns, denounces terrorist attack in a mosque in Pakistan

Cairo,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Al-Azhar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that took place in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a press release on Tuesday, Al-Azhar stressed its firm position that rejects targeting places of worship and terrorizing and shedding the blood of innocent people.

Al-Azhar offered condolence and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.