Open Menu

Al-Faisalya Society Launches 2nd Promotion Award To Nurture Voluntary Work

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Al-Faisalya Society launches 2nd promotion Award to nurture voluntary work

Jeddah, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Al-Faisalya Society is carrying out the 2nd edition of Taazeez (promotion) Award, whose goal is to nurture voluntary work. Registration is open between Muharram 19 and Rabi II 15, 1445 Hijri; participants will be announced on the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, on December 5, 2023. Those interested can apply at: taazeez-award.untapcompete.com.

The award honors the best voluntary initiative in the Makkah Region; it aims at encouraging and strengthening volunteerism, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The goal is to reach one million volunteers.

In this year's edition, the award will be granted in four categories: individuals, voluntary teams, public and private sector institutions, and educational institutions.

The winners will be selected by a jury of specialists, advisers, volunteerism experts, and previous participants in local and international juries. Valuable prizes are given to winners.

Related Topics

Saudi Makkah December Best Million Muharram

Recent Stories

DoE launches building safety inspections for lique ..

DoE launches building safety inspections for liquefied petroleum gas systems

37 minutes ago
 Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes vi ..

Sushmita Sen's upcoming web series 'Taali' goes viral

47 minutes ago
 New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' a ..

New York City names street 'Allama Iqbal Avenue' ahead of Pakistan's Independenc ..

59 minutes ago
 Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotiv ..

Borouge, Borealis launch new sustainable automotive products made from up to 70% ..

2 hours ago
 DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to stre ..

DFSA, Financial Intelligence Unit sign MoU to strengthen collaborative action ag ..

2 hours ago
 DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

DXB LIVE marks 20% business growth in H1 2023

2 hours ago
DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in ..

DEWA employees recorded 12,587 volunteer hours in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 PM launches health insurance card scheme for worki ..

PM launches health insurance card scheme for working journalists, artists

2 hours ago
 US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's ar ..

US refrains from making comment on Imran Khan's arrest

3 hours ago
 Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, sa ..

Elections scheduled o be held this year in Nov, says Khawaja Asif

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous