Al-Faisalya Society launches 2nd promotion Award to nurture voluntary work

Jeddah, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Al-Faisalya Society is carrying out the 2nd edition of Taazeez (promotion) Award, whose goal is to nurture voluntary work. Registration is open between Muharram 19 and Rabi II 15, 1445 Hijri; participants will be announced on the International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development, on December 5, 2023. Those interested can apply at: taazeez-award.untapcompete.com.

The award honors the best voluntary initiative in the Makkah Region; it aims at encouraging and strengthening volunteerism, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The goal is to reach one million volunteers.

In this year's edition, the award will be granted in four categories: individuals, voluntary teams, public and private sector institutions, and educational institutions.

The winners will be selected by a jury of specialists, advisers, volunteerism experts, and previous participants in local and international juries. Valuable prizes are given to winners.