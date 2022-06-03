UrduPoint.com

Al-hamra To Launch Short Courses During Summer Vacations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 04:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Farhat Jabeen on Friday said the Al-hamra academy of Performing Arts was launching short courses in drawing, painting, calligraphy, acting and singing during summer vacations.

Farhat Jabeen said that young artistes and students of age between 10 to 25 years could get admission in the summer camp and classes would start from June 15.

She said that a large number of youngsters and students were expressing their interest to enroll them in the summer camp at the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, adding that experienced teachers were providing their services in the Academy.

She said that the duration of the short courses would be three months in which the participants would be given certificates.

Meanwhile, the LAC was holding a poster competition under the theme "Access" to public. To participate in this competition, the youths up to the age of 25 could send their works to Alhamra Art Gallery by June 10, 2022.

In this competitions, the first position holder would be given Rs 30,000 while, Rs 20,000 would be awardedto the second and Rs 10,000 to the third position holder.

