Al-Hilal Of Saudi Arabia Defeat Al-Duhail Of Qatar 7-0 Within Asian Champion League

Published February 27, 2023

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia qualified for Asia Champions League finals after defeating Al-Duhail of Qatar 7-0 in a match which took place at Al-Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, yesterday.

The Nigerian Odion Ighalo made a historic super hat-trick in the minutes 2nd, 10th, 48th, and 63rd, Malian Moussa Marega scored two goals in the 14th and 27th while Salem Al-Dosari netted in the 38th. Accordingly, Al-Hilal is set to face Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan in the final match.

