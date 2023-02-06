UrduPoint.com

Al-Owaishek Meets With Deputy UK Ambassador To KSA

Published February 06, 2023

Al-Owaishek Meets with Deputy UK Ambassador to KSA

RIYADH, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Negotiations at the General Secretariat of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Dr. Abdulaziz Hamad Al-Owaishek, met here today with Deputy Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Anna Walters.

During the meeting, they discussed aspects of cooperation between the GCC and the UK in various fields, in addition to preparations for holding a number of joint meetings between the two sides under the framework of the strategic partnership between both sides.

