UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Qaeda Affiliate Claims Mali Attack That Killed 20

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Al-Qaeda affiliate claims Mali attack that killed 20

Nouakchott, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :A prominent militant group based in the Sahel and linked to al-Qaeda claimed responsibility Monday for a weekend attack that killed 20 Malian security forces.

Sunday's dawn attack on the Sokolo camp in central Mali, near the border with Mauritania, left "20 dead and five wounded" and "four dead on the enemy's side," the army said.

All of those killed were gendarmes, or paramilitary police officers, a local lawmaker told AFP.

Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) -- an umbrella group of al-Qaeda affiliates -- said it had staged the raid.

JNIM was designated a terrorist organisation by the United States in September.

In a statement sent to Mauritanian news agency Al-Akhbar on Monday, JNIM said it "managed to kill 20 soldiers and imprison three more", adding that it lost three of its own men.

Militants also captured "nine all-terrain vehicles, over 20 Kalashnikov machine guns, a large arsenal of ammunition and other weapons," according to the statement.

On Sunday, Mali's army confirmed on that some of its materiel had been "damaged or taken".

Despite aid from French and UN forces, Mali is struggling to quell unrest that began in 2012 in the north of the country before spreading to centre, as well as neighbouring Sahel states Burkina Faso and Niger.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Army Police United Nations Vehicles Mali Sokolo Burkina Faso United States Mauritania Niger September Border Sunday From Arsenal

Recent Stories

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

36 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

51 minutes ago

Minister lauds overwhelming performance of Pak cri ..

24 minutes ago

Book about India's False Operation to be launched ..

25 minutes ago

Security plan reviewed for Tablighi Jamaat congreg ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.