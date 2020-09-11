Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo for republishing Mohammed cartoons: SITE

Paris, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Al-Qaeda has threatened French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo with a repeat of a 2015 massacre of its staff, after it republished controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, the SITE observatory said on Friday.

Al-Qaeda in its publication One Ummah had warned that Charlie Hebdo would be mistaken it believed the 2015 attack was a "one off", after the magazine printed the "contemptible caricatures" in a defiant issue that marked the start of the trial in Paris of suspected accomplices in the attack.