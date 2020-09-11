UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Qaeda Threatens Charlie Hebdo For Republishing Mohammed Cartoons: SITE

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Al-Qaeda threatens Charlie Hebdo for republishing Mohammed cartoons: SITE

Paris, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Al-Qaeda has threatened French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo with a repeat of a 2015 massacre of its staff, after it republished controversial cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed, the SITE observatory said on Friday.

Al-Qaeda in its publication One Ummah had warned that Charlie Hebdo would be mistaken it believed the 2015 attack was a "one off", after the magazine printed the "contemptible caricatures" in a defiant issue that marked the start of the trial in Paris of suspected accomplices in the attack.

Related Topics

Attack Threatened Paris SITE 2015

Recent Stories

Glowing tributes paid to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali ..

56 minutes ago

Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for p ..

56 minutes ago

France says Covid crisis 'worsening', aims to avoi ..

56 minutes ago

US Should Develop 'Khashoggi Sanctions' to Protect ..

56 minutes ago

Maxwell and Marsh rally Australia against England ..

58 minutes ago

US backs Taliban release amid French, Australian c ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.