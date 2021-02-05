UrduPoint.com
Al-Qaeda's Leader In Yemen Under Arrest: UN Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 09:50 AM

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

United Nations, United States, Feb 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :The leader of Al-Qaeda's Yemeni affiliate has been under arrest for several months, according to a United Nations report released on Thursday.

The report to the Security Council from a UN monitoring team said Khalid Batarfi, who took over the leadership of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) a year ago, was arrested and his deputy, Saad Atef al-Awlaqi, died during an "operation in Ghayda City, Al-Mahrah Governorate, in October."

