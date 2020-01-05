UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Al-Shabaab Militants Attack US-Kenya Military Base: Govt Official

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:30 AM

Al-Shabaab militants attack US-Kenya military base: govt official

Nairobi, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamist militants from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday launched an attack on a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in coastal Lamu, a government official said.

"There was an attack but they have been repulsed," Lamu Commissioner Irungu Macharia told AFP of the attack which was claimed by Al-Shabaab.

str-fb/je

Related Topics

Somalia Attack Militants Lamu Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

12 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

12 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.