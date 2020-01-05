Al-Shabaab Militants Attack US-Kenya Military Base: Govt Official
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:30 AM
Nairobi, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamist militants from Somalia's Al-Shabaab group on Sunday launched an attack on a military base used by US and Kenyan forces in coastal Lamu, a government official said.
"There was an attack but they have been repulsed," Lamu Commissioner Irungu Macharia told AFP of the attack which was claimed by Al-Shabaab.
str-fb/je