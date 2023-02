Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia beats Nasaf of Uzbekistan to qualify for Asia Champions Quarter finals 2022

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Al-Shabab FC of Saudi Arabia has beat FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan two nil during a match held at Al-Janoub Stadium in Qatar today to qualify for Asia Champions Quarter Finals 2022.

Hussein Al-Qahtani scored for his team in the 12th minute and Ever Banega in the 55th.