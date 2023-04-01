UrduPoint.com

Al-Sudais Inaugurates New Gilded Brass Barrier Surrounding Sacred Chamber In The Prophet's Mosque

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2023 | 01:40 PM

MADINAH, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ) :General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, inaugurated today the new brass barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber in the Prophet's Mosque.

The inauguration was part of the General Presidency's efforts to preserve the visual identity of the Prophet's Mosque, where the wooden barrier surrounding the Sacred Chamber was replaced with a gilded brass barrier. The new barrier is made of pure brass and is 87 meters long by one meter high. It consists of separate units and solid brass sections.

It also contains posts with an octagonal section similar to the lists of the carts carrying copies of the Holy Quran, fixed by internal supports at the bottom base, to ensure its stability under human crowds.

