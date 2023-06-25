Open Menu

Al-Suleiman Palace, Once Hosting The Haram Library In Makkah, Tells The Story Of The City Over More Than 8 Decades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 25, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Al-Suleiman Palace, once hosting the Haram library in Makkah, tells the story of the city over more than 8 decades

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Al-Suleiman Palace, an ancient landmark of the city of Makkah, is one of the most prominent historical and archaeological monuments. Going back 86 years, it is still standing, stunning with its exquisite designs and ancient Islamic style.

The 1,400-square-meter palace is built, in its majority, in the traditional architecture of Makkah, featuring rawashin (projecting latticed windows) and arches.

The palace, which belongs to the first minister of finance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdullah Al-Suleiman, was visited by the late King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman, founder of the Kingdom; it was the place where meetings were held and decisions were made and which, later, started being used as the library of the Grand Holy Mosque in Makkah. Still later, and until recently, it was housing the Supreme Sharia Court in Makkah, and served as the headquarters of a school.

