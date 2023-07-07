Al-Swaha meets with Chairman of Chinese Tus-Holdings company

Riyadh, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Chairman of the board of Directors of the King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), and the Research, Development, and Innovation Development Authority (RDIA), Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, met in China Thursday with the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Tus-Holdings Co, Wang Jiwu, and corporate leaders to set the future direction of the partnership.

The minister reviewed the fruitful partnership with Tus-Holdings in laying the foundations for the success of the innovation oases in the Kingdom to include the foundational and digital infrastructure, digital resources, and platforms that support the provision of the best services and enablers for the entrepreneurship system, incubated startups, and hosted technology companies of all sizes, which have proven successful by adopting the establishment of several oases of innovation in China and its contribution and investment in the establishment of innovation oases in several developed countries such as the UK and Russia.

Al-Swaha explained that these oases will positively impact strengthening the research, development, and innovation system in the Kingdom and contribute to building a sustainable economy.