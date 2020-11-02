Alaba 'hurt and disappointed' by Bayern contract rift

Berlin, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :David Alaba said Monday he was "hurt and disappointed" after learning that Bayern Munich had withdrawn a proposed contract extension following months of wrangling over a new deal.

"I was surprised, I learned about it through the press. It was obviously a very odd situation," Alaba said at a news conference ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game away to Salzburg.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer told German television on Sunday that Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi had found the club's most recent offer "unsatisfactory".

As a result, he said "the club decided to finish the offer and to take it off the table -- that means there is no longer any offer." Alaba, whose deal runs out in June 2021, reaffirmed his commitment to Bayern on Monday, insisting he had not held talks with any other clubs.

"I'm a player who really loves to play for Bayern Munich, I'm still very happy to be part of this team," he said.

Reports claim the Austria international is seeking an extension worth more than 20 million Euros annually ($23 million) to bring him in line with the club's highest-paid players.

Honorary Bayern president Uli Hoeness branded Alaba's agent Pini Zahavi a 'money-greedy piranha' amid the acrimonious negotiations.

However Alaba, whose current contract is worth around 10 million euros per season, disputes the numbers being discussed and said he was "hurt and disappointed" that nobody at the club has "denied these allegations".