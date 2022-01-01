Alabama, Georgia advance to US college gridiron final

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Top-seeded defending champion Alabama and border-state rival Georgia advanced to the US College Football Playoff championship game with dominating semi-final performances Friday.

Alabama (13-1) will face the Bulldogs (13-1) for the title on January 10 at Indianapolis.

The Crimson Tide already beat Georgia 41-24 in the Southeastern Conference final on December 4. That was Alabama's seventh consecutive victory over Georgia, which hasn't beaten the Tide since 2007.

In the Cotton Bowl at Dallas, Alabama's Brian Robinson ran 26 times for 204 yards, and Bryce Young completed 17-of-28 passes for 181 yards and three touchdowns as the Crimson Tide rolled over previously undefeated Cincinnati 27-6.

"We're just warriors," Robinson said. "We fight every night. That's why we're going to win again and repeat." At the Orange Bowl in Miami, Georgia's Stetson Bennett completed 20-of-30 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs routed the Michigan Wolverines 34-11.

"We've got a lot of courageous guys who work their tail off," Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart said.

"We've got a lot of things to fix. We've got a lot to work on to play a real good team.' Bennett had touchdown throws of 9 yards to Brock Bowers, 39 yards to James Cook and 57 yards to Jermaine Burton, and said after the win the team has the talent to upset Alabama for the crown.

"(We're going) hopefully to win it," Bennett said. "I think we're good enough." The only touchdowns of the Alabama-Cincinnati game came from Young, who flipped TD passes of 8 yards to Slade Bolden, 9 yards to Cameron Latu and 44 yards to Ja'Corey Brooks.

Alabama won a sixth consecutive semi-final appearance to reach the final for the sixth time in seven years.

"I'm really proud of this group to come this far, " Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said. "Now is not the time to be relieved, but it is time to enjoy what we have achieved."The Crimson Tide will chase a fourth playoff crown after titles in the 2015, 2017 and 2020 seasons, completing an unbeaten campaign last season by beating Ohio State 52-24 and spoiling Georgia's only trip to the playoff final in overtime to cap the 2017 season.