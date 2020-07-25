Alabama service kicks off days of tribute to US rights icon Lewis

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :A memorial service in Alabama on Saturday for John Lewis kicked off days of tributes to the revered civil rights leader and congressman, including the high honor of lying in state Monday in the Rotunda of the US Capitol.

Lewis, the senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus and a man known as the "conscience of the Congress," died of cancer on July 17, aged 80.

At a service Saturday in an arena at Troy University in Alabama, the state of his birth, his surviving siblings and others paid tribute.

Sister Ethel Mae Tyner recalled the days long ago when family members worked together in the cotton fields near Troy and storm clouds would pass over. Young John Lewis was fearful of storms but would not budge. "He would start singing -- and preaching. He always was a fighter," she said.

In keeping with coronavirus precautions, the number of visitors to the arena was limited to 800, social distancing was enforced and masks required -- a far cry from pre-coronavirus practices, when a memorial for an icon like Lewis would have drawn many thousands from across the country.

While attending segregated schools in Alabama, Lewis was inspired by the peaceful protests of rights leaders like Martin Luther King Jr.

and he eventually rose to join their ranks. Since 1987 he had represented a Georgia district in Congress.

After the ceremony Saturday in Troy, commemorations were to move to Brown Chapel AME Church in Selma, Alabama for a private remembrance followed by a public viewing -- again with coronavirus precautions -- starting at 8:00 pm.

On Sunday at 10:00 am, a processional will escort Lewis's casket from Brown Chapel to the Edmund Pettus Bridge. It was there that Lewis, during an historic 1965 civil rights march that came to be known as "Bloody Sunday," had his skull fractured by police, one of many times he suffered such beatings.

On Sunday afternoon, events move to the city of Montgomery, where the public has been encouraged to line sidewalks as the processional travels to the State Capitol. Lewis will lie in state there beginning at 3:00 pm, according to local media. Visitors will be required to wear masks.

On Monday, Lewis will lie in state in the Rotunda of the US Capitol for viewing, initially, by a small, invitation-only group.