UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alaphilippe 'burning With Envy' For Season With Dauphine As Tour Warm-up

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Alaphilippe 'burning with envy' for season with Dauphine as Tour warm-up

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :French cyclist Julian Alaphilippe, who led for the majority of the 2019 Tour de France, said on Tuesday he will use next month's Criterium du Dauphine to prepare for this year's race.

Alaphilippe, 28, eventually had to bow to Team Ineos' Egan Bernal with three stages to go in last year's race.

The cycling season has been re-scheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic with the Tour starting on August 29 with a September 20 finish.

"I'm burning with desire to restart the season to see how I feel and what I can do," Alaphilippe tweeted.

In a separate statement from his Deceuninck-Quick Step team, Alaphilippe said: "The Criterium du Dauphine is the best preparation for the Tour de France.

It will be a unique edition, with many difficult stages, but it doesn't frighten me.

"I would love to win a stage again, like last year." Alaphilippe will begin his term with two races he won last year, the one-day Strade Bianche on August 1 before the Milan-San Remo a week later.

The four-day Criterium begins on August 12 in Clermont-Ferrand before heading east and ending in the Alpine town of Megeve.

Four-time Tour winner Chris Froome, who will leave Ineos for Israel Start-Up Nation in 2021, was ruled out of last year's race after a crash in last June's Dauphine where he suffered multiple fractures.

Related Topics

Israel Cycling France Clermont-Ferrand Alpine June August September 2019 From Best Race Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

41 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

56 minutes ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

56 minutes ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

1 hour ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

1 hour ago

UAE explores cooperation and investment opportunit ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.