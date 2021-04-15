UrduPoint.com
Alaphilippe Extends Deceuninck Contract To 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:40 PM

Alaphilippe extends Deceuninck contract to 2024

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Defending world champion Julian Alaphilippe has extended his contract with the Deceuninck-Quick Step team until the end of 2024, the Belgian outfit announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Frenchman's current contract was due to expire at the end of the 2021 season.

Since his professional debut in 2014, Alaphilippe has remained loyal to the same team, which is led by Patrick Lefevere.

"It was the logical thing to do, and at no moment was there a question of doing anything different," said Alaphilippe in a statement.

"We are the wolfpack and we race to win. It's our mentality and one of our strengths, we all go in the same direction, and this is one of the reasons I feel good here and do what I do with immense pleasure."

More Stories From Miscellaneous

