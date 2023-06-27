Open Menu

Alaphilippe Heads Quick Step's Tour Team, Evenepoel Absent

Muhammad Irfan Published June 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Alaphilippe heads Quick Step's Tour team, Evenepoel absent

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Julian Alaphilippe headed Quick Step's Tour de France team announced on Tuesday.

The French rider is making his return to the cycling spectacular for the first time since 2021.

He missed last year's edition as he recovered from injuries sustained in a fall in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege one-day classic.

The 31-year-old former two-time world champion tuned up for the Tour which starts Saturday with a sprint finish win in a stage of this month's Criterium du Dauphine.

He has six Tour de France stages to his name and claimed the king of the mountains' polka dot jersey in 2018.

As expected teammate Remco Evenepoel sidesteps the Tour in favour of preparing for the world championships in Glasgow in August.

Joining Alaphilippe when the race sets off from Bilbao are Fabio Jakobsen, Kasper Asgreen, Remi Cavagna, Tim Declercq, Dries Devenyns, Yves Lampaert and Michael Morkov.

smr/nr/lp

Related Topics

World Cycling France Bilbao Glasgow August 2018 From Race

Recent Stories

UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winn ..

UNESCO-Sharjah Prize for Arab Culture honours winners in Paris

8 minutes ago
 Govt committed to improve economic condition of co ..

Govt committed to improve economic condition of country: PM

38 minutes ago
 Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Mu ..

Hajj Sermon: Sheikh Yusuf calls for unity among Muslim Ummah

2 hours ago
 Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s ..

Italy to host fourth stage of UAE President&#039;s Cup World Series for Purebred ..

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for ..

World Cup 2023: Pakistan-India clash scheduled for Oct 15 in Ahmedabad

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces o ..

Abu Dhabi&#039;s youth rugby programme announces opening registrations for 2023- ..

3 hours ago
Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Acade ..

Registrations open for 2023-24 Zayed Cricket Academy season

3 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Ca ..

UAE Ambassador visits Dubai Ports facilities in Callao Port, meets Peruvian Mini ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

4 hours ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

4 hours ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

5 hours ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous