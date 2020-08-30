UrduPoint.com
Alaphilippe In Yellow After Winning Stage 2 Of Tour De France

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:00 PM

Alaphilippe in yellow after winning stage 2 of Tour de France

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe won Saturday's second stage of the Tour de France and took control of the race leader's yellow jersey, which he held for 14 days in last year's race.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider pipped Marc Hirschi to the finish after the pair formed part of three-man breakaway group including Adam Yates that held off the chasing pack at the end of a 186km stage that featured two category one climbs in the Nice backcountry.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

