Alaphilippe Makes France Dream Again With Tour Repeat Act

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

Nice, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :A year after thrilling his home nation for a fortnight on last year's Tour de France, Julian Alaphilippe produced an almost carbon-copy capture of a stage win Sunday to claim the overall leader's yellow jersey again.

On the day's final climb Alaphilippe launched a blistering attack to clinch bonus seconds at the summit before a white-knuckle descent to the finish line in Nice where the second stage victory also gave him bonus seconds.

Delirious with joy at his repeat performance former soldier Alaphilippe began punching towards the sky, as he turned to see just how close behind him the onrushing peloton was to overtaking his escape trio on the Promenade des Anglais finish line.

The set-up of the second stage was eerily close to how Alaphilippe stole away from the peloton last year on day three to Epernay and eventually led the Tour for 14 days before wilting on the penultimate stage to finish fifth overall.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

