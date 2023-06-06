UrduPoint.com

Alaphilippe Sprints To Dauphine Second Stage Win

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023

Alaphilippe sprints to Dauphine second stage win

La ChaiseDieu, France, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :France's Julian Alaphilippe won a sprint finish to take Monday's second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine race with compatriot Christophe Laporte holding the leader's yellow jersey.

The former two-time world champion made a late break to claim his second win of the season ahead of Olympic champion Richard Carapaz and Natnael Tesfatsion of Eritrea after the 167.5km ride from Brassac-les-Mines to La Chase-Dieu, a Benedictine abbey in Auvergne, central France.

"I had good legs, I saw everyone a bit on edge and I made my effort at the right time," said a jubilant Alaphilippe.

Jumbo-Visma rider Laporte, who had been selflessly set up for a win by Danish teammate Jonas Vingegaard, the reigning Tour de France champion, had to settle for fourth.

Laporte holds the yellow jersey just ahead of Alaphilippe, who has the same time.

Alaphilippe was delighted with his return to winning ways less than a month before the Tour de France gets underway.

"The last few months have been long but I have been able to remain patient and work hard. Then you have to win. It's done and it feels good," said the 30-year-old after his second victory of the season and his third overall in the Dauphine.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider, plagued by multiple falls and illnesses, had been increasingly under the critical gaze of his team boss Patrick Lefevere.

"Of course I had doubts but I was able to re-evaluate myself and never stopped believing," he said.

Alaphilippe, who missed last year's Tour de France through injury, insisted he would not get carried away.

"I'm not getting fired up, you have to stay calm, no stress," he said.

"I didn't win the Tour but a good stage in the Dauphine."The Jumbo-Visma team were however hit by Steven Kruijswijk's withdrawal after a fall, the Dutch rider's hopes of helping Vingegaard defend his Tour de France crown now looking seriously compromised.

