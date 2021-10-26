Alarm around the world after Sudan 'coup'

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :From the United States to the Arab league, the world reacted with alarm after an apparent coup in Sudan where armed forces detained the prime minister.

The chaos followed weeks of tensions between military and civilian figures that have ruled under an uneasy power-sharing agreement since former strongman Omar al-Bashir was ousted.

- United States - The United States, a key supporter of Sudan's transition, said it "strongly condemns" the actions of the military, and announced it had suspended $700 million in aid.

"We firmly reject the dissolution of the civilian-led transitional government and its associated institutions and call for their immediate restoration," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

He expressed grave concern over reports that security forces used live ammunition against protesters.

State Department spokesman Ned price said US officials had not been able to contact the detained prime minister.

- United Nations - UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the military's takeover and urged the immediate release of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"I condemn the ongoing military coup in Sudan. Prime Minister Hamdok and all other officials must be released immediately," Guterres tweeted.

- Germany - Germany condemned the reports, calling for an "immediate end" to the action.

"The news of a new coup attempt in Sudan is troubling," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement.

"I call on everyone in Sudan responsible for security and order to continue Sudan's transition to democracy and to respect the will of the people." - South Africa - South Africa said it was "deeply concerned about the apparent ongoing coup and attempts to undermine Sudan's political transition", calling for the immediate release of officials.

"We reject and condemn any attempt at an unconstitutional change of government," the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement.

- European Union - The EU called for the release of Sudan's civilian leaders and insisted "violence and bloodshed must be avoided".

"The EU is very concerned about Sudan's military forces reportedly putting Prime Minister Hamdok under house arrest, as well as detaining other members of the civilian leadership, and we urge for their fast release," European Commission spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told journalists.

- Arab League - The Arab League urged all sides to adhere to an August 2019 power-sharing deal.

"Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit expressed deep concern over the developments in Sudan," the pan-Arab bloc said in a statement.

- African Union - African Union Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat on Monday called for dialogue.

"The Chairperson calls for the immediate resumption of consultations between civilians and military within the framework of the political declaration and the constitutional decree," Faki said in a statement posted on Twitter.

- IGAD -The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), which Sudan is currently chairing, said it was "alarmed" by the events in the country, and was "following the situation very closely".

"The executive secretary strongly condemns any attempt to undermine the transitional government and urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint," the regional African bloc said in a statement from Djibouti.