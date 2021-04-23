UrduPoint.com
Albania Goes To General Elections Under Shadow Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:20 PM

TIRANA, ALBANIA - APRIL 23 AA/APP) :Albanian will go to polls on April 25 for the countries' 10th general election after communist regime collapsed in 1991.

The country will be observed the new elections system amid pandemic in capital Tirana.

Two coalition, 10 party and 5 independent candidate will race in the election.

There are over 3.5 million registered voters in the country.

