Albania votes in tense but peaceful local poll

Tirana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Albanians voted Sunday in a tense but peaceful municipal election that has become the flashpoint of a democratic crisis, with the opposition boycotting the poll and refusing to recognise its results.

The Balkan state has been hit by political turmoil since February, when opposition politicians resigned from parliament to launch sometimes violent street protests against Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

They accuse him of links to organised crime and manipulating elections, which he has repeatedly denied.

Earlier this month, Albania's President Ilir Meta even tried to postpone the election, citing the ongoing unrest.

But Rama's ruling Socialist Party rejected that bid in parliament and election officials last week refused to let an opposition pull out, effectively green-lighting the election.

On Sunday, groups of several dozen protesters gathered outside some polling stations in the capital, Tirana, shouting "Don't vote!" and "Rama, go!".

No major incidents were reported but turnout was low at just under 20 percent an hour before polls closed at 1700 GMT, according to election authorities.

In the run-up to the vote, some opposition supporters attacked polling stations in several parts of the country in a bid to destroy election materials. They set fire to two schools in the process.

But they were under heavy pressure from Western powers to remain peaceful on Sunday.

The Organization for Security and Co-operating in Europe (OSCE), whose observers are monitoring the poll, had warned that any attempts to obstruct voting would be "stains" on Albania's international reputation.

After casting his ballot, Rama told reporters: "This day confirms that no one can play with the people ... and who dares take sovereignty away from the people finds no other end but a failing and a shameful one." - 'Democratic test' - The political turbulence is brewing at a sensitive moment for Albania, which is waiting for EU member states to decide on its application to open accession talks.

The bloc was initially supposed to make a decision in June, but postponed it until October.

And the aftermath of the election is likely to be messy, with the opposition refusing to accept the results.

Lutfi Dervishi, a media expert at the Media Institute in Tirana, believes "the political crisis has not yet reached its peak".

To further complicate matters, the country's top arbiter -- the Constitutional Court -- is currently out of commission due to a judicial reform process that has seen all but one judge resign or be removed from the bench amid a corruption probe.

Voters cast ballots for mayors and local councils in 61 municipalities in the country of around 2.8 million.

Opposition mayors control slightly under half of the municipalities.

In 31 districts, there is only one Socialist candidate running while the rest have a contest with independent candidates or those from smaller parties.

Since the fall of a communist dictatorship in 1991, Albania's efforts at democracy have been hampered by extreme partisanship and frequent accusations of corruption and vote buying.