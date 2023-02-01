Albanians in Kosovo protest EU proposal to establish Union of Serb Municipalities

BELGRADE, Serbia , Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Dozens of Kosovo Albanians protested Tuesday against Prime Minister Albin Kurti's plan to establish the Union of Serbian Municipalities.

The European Union's proposal for the normalization of the relations between Kosovo and Serbia that leads to the formation of the Union of Serbian Municipalities was protested in front of the Prime Minister's Office in the capital, Pristina.

One demonstrator, Fazli Haziri, said the move could be the starting point for the division of Kosovo.

"Bosnia and Herzegovina is the best example.

It started with four municipalities there, and we know the situation there today, it has become a dysfunctional country. Kosovo has become a dysfunctional country. It is too small to divide, so we oppose it. We inform the international community that we will never accept unity on an ethnic basis,'' said Haziri.

Protesters held banners that read: "On behalf of the Albanian people against the Union of Serbian Municipalities" and chanted slogans at Kurti and to stop any deal that would allow the establishment of the Unions.