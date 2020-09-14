Albert Pujols pulls even with Mays on all-time homer list

Los Angeles, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Albert Pujols belted his 660th career home run to tie Willie Mays for fifth on Major League Baseball's all-time list as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Sunday.

Pujols hammered a 97 mph fastball from Colorado pitcher Carlos Estevez 15 rows deep into the empty left field stands in the eighth inning to drive in two runs and give the Angels a 4-3 lead.

The home run puts him behind Barry bonds, Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Alex Rodriguez on the career home run list.

The 40-year-old Pujols is now 36 home runs away from tying disgraced former New York Yankee Rodriguez for fourth place.

In 2014 Major League Baseball slapped Rodriguez with the longest suspension in league history for using performance enhancing drugs.

Pujols snapped a long drought with his milestone home run on Sunday. His last home run was August 4.

Pujols has seen his playing time cut lately having started just half of the Angels 12 games this month.

"Yeah, it's tough when you know that you're healthy and you feel good, you work your tail off every day to try to go out there and play and get yourself ready to play," Pujols said of his reduced role.

"But at the end of the day, you know, that's the manager and the general manager's call, and my job is to just give 110 percent."He went 93 plate appearances without a homer before coming to the plate in the eighth inning with the Angels behind 3-2 at Coors Field in Denver.