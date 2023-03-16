Albudaiwi stresses importance of supporting religious freedom, human values, promoting tolerance

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :-- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassem Mohamed Albudaiwi underscored the importance of backing and consolidating religious freedoms, human values, and principles of respect for pluralism, promoting tolerance and coexistence.

Albudaiwi's statement was issued to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, celebrated annually on March 15.

In his statement, the GCC Secretary General underlined that the GCC states have been keen, under the directives of the leaders of the Council's countries, to promote a culture of tolerance and peace, at all levels, based on respect for human rights, diversity of religions and beliefs which are in line with the Islamic teachings and principles that call for coexistence and lasting peace.