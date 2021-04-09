UrduPoint.com
Alcaraz, 17, Defeats 39-year-old Lopez In Marbella

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 12:30 AM

Marbella, Spain, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Seventeen-year-old Carlos Alcaraz reached his first main tour quarter-final on Thursday with a three-set victory over 39-year-old Spanish compatriot Feliciano Lopez at the Andalucia Open.

World number 133 Alcaraz won 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 over the sixth-seeded Lopez, ranked 64 but who once reached 12 in the rankings.

The second round match featured the biggest age difference between two players since Vienna in 2011 when Dominic Thiem, then 18, defeated 44-year-old Thomas Muster.

Alcaraz will next face third seed Casper Ruud after the Norwegian eased to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Gianluca Mager of Italy.

Spain's Jaume Munar, ranked 95, also claimed his first top 20 victory of the year with a 6-2, 6-1 win against second-seeded Fabio Fognini.

Munar will take on Ilya Ivashka in the quarter-finals, after the Belarusian defeated fifth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, 6-1, 6-3.

