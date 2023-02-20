Alcaraz captures Argentina Open title after four-month injury lay-off

(@FahadShabbir)

Buenos Aires, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz marked his return to action for the first time in almost four months with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Cameron Norrie in the final of the Argentina Open on Sunday.

It was a seventh career title for the 19-year-old Spaniard and first since winning the US Open in September before he went on to become the youngest ever world number one.

A leg muscle tear at the Paris Masters in November meant he missed the start of this season, including the Australian Open won by Novak Djokovic.

World number two Alcaraz took his head-to-head record over the 12th-ranked Norrie to 4-1 thanks to his 93-minute victory on Sunday.

He was cruising at a set and 5-3 ahead before his British rival dug deep to level at 5-5.

But Alcaraz showed his mastery of clay courts had not been diminished by his long absence as he steadied himself for victory.

Of his seven titles, five have come on clay and he will get the chance to quickly add another as he heads to Rio next week to defend the trophy he won in 2022.

Alcaraz is the first Spanish player to win the title in Buenos Aires since Rafael Nadal in 2015.

Sunday's won also meant he was the first teenager to capture the title in the Argentine capital.