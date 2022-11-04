UrduPoint.com

Alcaraz, Djokovic Cruise Into Paris Quarters

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Alcaraz, Djokovic cruise into Paris quarters

Paris, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :World number one Carlos Alcaraz swatted aside Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets on Thursday, as Novak Djokovic continued his Paris Masters title defence by also reaching the quarter-finals.

Spanish teenager Alcaraz, hoping to win a third Masters title of the year after previous successes in Miami and Madrid, saw off former world number three Dimitrov 6-1, 6-3 in 72 minutes.

Alcaraz will be confirmed as the year-end world number one before the ATP Finals in Turin later this month if he lifts the trophy this weekend in the French capital.

"It was not his day, he didn't play at his best, but I played my game," said the 19-year-old US Open champion.

Alcaraz will take on Holger Rune for a last-four place after the Dane knocked out seventh seed Andrey Rublev with a 6-4, 7-5 win.

The top seed got off to a rapid start at Bercy Arena, taking nine of the first 10 games to seize total control of the match.

Dimitrov managed to break back in the second set, but Alcaraz broke again in the eighth game and comfortably wrapped up victory.

He hit 16 winners and made only six unforced errors in a dominant display, while Dimitrov saw 24 unforced errors fly off his racquet.

Djokovic, seeking a record-extending seventh Bercy title this week, thrashed Russian Karen Khachanov 6-4, 6-1.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion, already the winner of a record 38 Masters crowns, will play Lorenzo Musetti for a semi-final berth.

Djokovic stretched his winning run in individual tournaments to 18 matches, dating back to his French Open quarter-final loss to Rafael Nadal in May.

The Wimbledon champion has now won 10 of his 11 meetings with Khachanov -- the only defeat coming in the 2018 Paris Masters final.

He edged a tight opening set but powered to victory in the second, reeling off five straight games.

- Musetti knocks out Ruud - Italian youngster Musetti downed third seed Casper Ruud in three sets to reach his maiden Masters quarter-final.

The 20-year-old, at a career-high ranking of 23rd, came from behind to beat the Norwegian Ruud 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Musetti will next face either reigning champion Novak Djokovic or Russian Karen Khachanov.

"He was playing really well and I had to play my best tennis to beat him," said Musetti.

"I am really happy that all the hard work I am doing keeps improving me. I am really proud of this win." Ruud has struggled since losing the US Open final to Alcaraz -- having also been the French Open runner-up earlier this year -- winning just two of his last six matches.

The 23-year-old took the opening set with a single break in the 10th game but then had no answer as his opponent battled back.

Musetti, who has lifted two ATP titles this year, broke serve three times across the next two sets to continue his rise with his best performance to date at a Masters event.

Felix Auger-Aliassime extended his winning streak to 15 matches as the Canadian ended Gilles Simon's career with a 6-1, 6-3 success.

The eighth seed is still on track for a fourth successive title and will next play Frances Tiafoe after the American's 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) win over Alex de Minaur.

Auger-Aliassime and Rublev both qualified for the ATP Finals on Wednesday to complete the eight-man field.

Former world number six Simon had said he would retire after the tournament and the 37-year-old Frenchman bowed out of the sport after surprise wins over Andy Murray and Taylor Fritz earlier this week.

Related Topics

Tennis World Russia Paris Turin Madrid Casper Miami Rafael Nadal May 2018 Event All From Best Top Wimbledon Andy Murray US Open

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt fo ..

Ahsan Iqbal invites PTI to hold talks with govt for country's interest

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in cit ..

Islamabad police ensure smooth traffic flow in city

2 hours ago
 Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad po ..

Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

2 hours ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firin ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to form JIT on firing incident

2 hours ago
 UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser expor ..

UN says sees 'progress' on Russia fertiliser exports

2 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against ..

Rana Sanaullah condemn the firing incident against Imran Khan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.