Alcaraz, Djokovic To Clash In Blockbuster Wimbledon Final

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2023 | 12:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :World number one Carlos Alcaraz set up a blockbuster Wimbledon final against seven-time champion Novak Djokovic after sweeping aside Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Alcaraz dominated the semi-final 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 and will on Sunday attempt to prevent Djokovic from winning a record-equalling eighth title at the All England Club and 24th career major.

Djokovic earlier defeated Jannik Sinner 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to reach his ninth Wimbledon final.

"I believe I can beat Djokovic," said Alcaraz, who lost to the Serb in the French Open semi-finals in June.

Alcaraz only won seven games when he suffered a straight sets loss to Medvedev at Wimbledon just two years ago.

Back then, however, he was 75 in the world while Medvedev was at number two in the rankings.

On Friday, serve dominated the opener until Alcaraz converted a break point for a 5-3 lead which he backed-up with a love service game.

Medvedev had his only break point snuffed out in the second game of the second set and US Open champion Alcaraz pounced again in the third on his way to a convincing lead.

Alcaraz was a break to the good for a 2-0 lead in the third set before four further successive breaks gave the finale a sloppy appearance.

The Spaniard, however, steadied himself, moving into his first Wimbledon final with a spectacular running forehand, his 27th winner of the match.

