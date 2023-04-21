UrduPoint.com

Alcaraz Keeps Title Defence On Track In Barcelona

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Alcaraz keeps title defence on track in Barcelona

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz stayed on course to defend his Barcelona Open title Friday as he defeated Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 to move into the semi-finals.

Alcaraz's build-up to the French Open next month has been slowed by hand and back problems which forced him to pull out of Monte Carlo, and the top seed was made to work hard by Davidovich Fokina.

The teenager broke in the first game of the match but Davidovich Fokina hit back for 3-all before Alcaraz soon regained the upper hand.

However, he failed to close out the first set when serving at 5-4 and Davidovich Fokina fought his way to within two points of taking the opener in the tie-break.

Alcaraz though held his nerve as the 38th-ranked Spaniard faltered, with Davidovich Fokina belting a forehand long to eventually surrender the set.

The US Open champion saved six break points in the third game of the second set and then broke immediately after for a 3-1 advantage.

Davidovich Fokina again responded to get back on serve, and it stayed that way until Alcaraz broke in the final game to seal victory.

He will take on the winner of the quarter-final between Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo and Briton Dan Evans.

Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the semi-finals earlier in the day, beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2.

Tsitsipas claimed the lone break of the opening set and then reeled off five straight games in the second as he won for the ninth time in as many meetings with Australia's De Minaur.

The Greek second seed will play Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday as he bids to reach the Barcelona final for a third time. He was runner-up to Rafael Nadal in 2018 and 2021.

Tsitsipas, the losing finalist at January's Australian Open, is bidding for his first title of the season. He lost to Alcaraz in the quarter-finals in Barcelona last year.

Musetti advanced via walkover when fellow Italian Jannik Sinner had to pull out because of illness.

"sad to have to withdraw from my match today in Barcelona," tweeted Sinner, who beat Musetti in the Monte Carlo quarter-finals last week.

"I've been feeling unwell for a few days now. Today the sickness got worse and I'm not able to play. I'll take some time to rest and recover."

Related Topics

Australia Barcelona Argentina Rafael Nadal January 2018 Australian Open From Top US Open Sad

Recent Stories

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

25 minutes ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

30 minutes ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for elect ..

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.