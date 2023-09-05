Open Menu

Alcaraz Marches Into US Open Last Eight, Pegula Crashes Out

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Alcaraz marches into US Open last eight, Pegula crashes out

New York, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz swept into the quarter-finals of the US Open with a straight sets demolition of Italy's Matteo Arnaldi on Monday as American third seed Jessica Pegula became the latest top-ranked player to exit.

Defending champion Alcaraz, who has only dropped one set on his journey into the last eight, produced a dominant display to overwhelm world No.61 Arnaldi, winning 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in 1hr 57min.

The 20-year-old Alcaraz is bidding to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2008 to successfully defend the US Open after winning the title for the first time last year.

The identity of the Spaniard's quarter-final opponent will be confirmed later Monday, with Alcaraz due to face either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Italy's sixth seed Jannik Sinner in the last eight on Wednesday.

A match with Sinner would be a repeat of last year's quarter-final classic between the two men, which set a record as the latest ever finish for a US Open game after wrapping up at 2.50am.

"I think the intensity from the beginning until the last ball, I played a really solid match, less mistakes," Alcaraz said after Monday's brisk victory.

"I'm really happy with the performance in general."In other men's matches on Monday, Britain's Jack Draper takes on eighth-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev while third seed Daniil Medvedev, the 2021 champion, faces Australian 13th seed Alex de Minaur.

