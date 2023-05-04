Alcaraz reaches Madrid Open semis in final match as teenager

Madrid, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday moved into the Madrid Open semi-finals with a straight sets victory over Karen Khachanov in his final match as a teenager, while Iga Swiatek reached the women's last four.

US Open winner Alcaraz, who turns 20 on Friday when the last-four ties are played, overturned 4-1 and 5-2 deficits in the second set to defeat 12th-ranked Khachanov, 6-4, 7-5.

"Winning this match will give me a lot of confidence, Karen was at a great level and took me to the limit," said Alcaraz who unleashed 31 winners.

"It was decided by small details and I am very, very happy to be able to get through this round.

" The top seed triumphed in one hour and 52 minutes and will next face either German lucky loser Daniel Altmaier or Borna Coric of Croatia for a place in the final.

"It was pretty tough. The first set as well, it was close," added Alcaraz whose record on clay this year now stands at 17 wins against one defeat.

"I was in trouble in the second set, a break down and he had two break points to have the second break. So it was really tough for me to come back and he had his chances to win the second set.

"Luckily I knew I was going to have my chances. I just tried to take my opportunities and I'm really happy to get through."