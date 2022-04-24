UrduPoint.com

Alcaraz Saves Two Match Points To Reach Barcelona Final

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2022 | 10:40 PM

Alcaraz saves two match points to reach Barcelona final

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Carlos Alcaraz saved two match points in the second set to battle past Australian Alex De Minaur on Sunday to set up an all-Spanish final in the Barcelona Open against Pablo Carreno Busta later in the day.

Alcaraz, the fifth seed, won through 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 with Carreno Busta earlier sweeping past Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-3, 6-4 in the semi-finals which had been pushed back from Saturday because of rain in the Catalan capital.

"I was lucky," said Alcaraz as he described the dazzling run around forehand which saved one of the match points.

"I did that passing shot, I don't know how I did it, it was pretty close, but I was fighting until the last ball.

"I had my chances. I did it at the end of the second set, breaking his serve twice. It was an unbelievable match, very close, but I was fighting.

" Alcaraz, 18, had beaten top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a three-set rollercoaster to reach the Barcelona semi-finals on Friday and become the youngest player since Rafael Nadal in 2005 to make the world top 10.

On Sunday, the Miami Open champion needed 3hr 40min to get past 23-year-old de Minaur.

Carreno Busta, 30, spent just 1hr 40min on the clay court.

After repeated interruptions, both matches were level at 2-2 in the opening set on Saturday, when play for the day was cancelled.

The final will be played at 1400 GMT on Sunday. It will be the first meeting between the two Spaniards.

"It's tough to play a final this afternoon after this match, after this whole week, but it's a final," said Alcaraz.

"You have to give 100 per cent, you have to fight until the last ball. It's no time to be tired now, so you have to fight like the first day."

Related Topics

World Barcelona Miami Rafael Nadal Sunday From Top Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

13 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

22 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

22 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

22 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.