Alcaraz seeks to stay perfect at soggy Wimbledon

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz will seek to extend his unblemished start to Wimbledon on Saturday as defending women's champion Elena Rybakina faces Britain's last hope, Katie Boulter.

The rain returned to the All England Club, meaning Alcaraz's match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry started under the roof on Centre Court.

Top seed Alcaraz is seen as the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-equalling eighth men's title and 24th Grand Slam crown overall.

The Spaniard, who won the grass-court Queen's tournament last month, has yet to drop a set at Wimbledon, easing past Jeremy Chardy and Alexandre Muller in the opening two rounds.

The 20-year-old is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

But his schedule has been disrupted by the rain -- forcing him to play on consecutive days.

The reigning US Open champion appears comfortable with the intense pressure on his shoulders but warns he is up against more experienced grass-court players.

"It would be amazing for me play a final here in Wimbledon," he said. "Even better if is against Novak obviously.

"But there's a lot of great players playing here on grass, who feel really, really comfortable on grass." Djokovic eased into the last 16 late on Friday, beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev is also in early action on Saturday, taking on unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Court No. 1.

The former US Open champion, who missed last year's Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, also did not lost a set in his opening two matches.

Last year's surprise women's champion, Rybakina, who has not hit top form so far, takes on Boulter, who will receive vociferous backing from the home crowd.