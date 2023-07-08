Open Menu

Alcaraz Seeks To Stay Perfect At Soggy Wimbledon

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Alcaraz seeks to stay perfect at soggy Wimbledon

London, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz will seek to extend his unblemished start to Wimbledon on Saturday as defending women's champion Elena Rybakina faces Britain's last hope, Katie Boulter.

The rain returned to the All England Club, meaning Alcaraz's match against Chile's Nicolas Jarry started under the roof on Centre Court.

Top seed Alcaraz is seen as the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-equalling eighth men's title and 24th Grand Slam crown overall.

The Spaniard, who won the grass-court Queen's tournament last month, has yet to drop a set at Wimbledon, easing past Jeremy Chardy and Alexandre Muller in the opening two rounds.

The 20-year-old is attempting to become the third-youngest player in the Open Era to win the title after Boris Becker and Bjorn Borg.

But his schedule has been disrupted by the rain -- forcing him to play on consecutive days.

The reigning US Open champion appears comfortable with the intense pressure on his shoulders but warns he is up against more experienced grass-court players.

"It would be amazing for me play a final here in Wimbledon," he said. "Even better if is against Novak obviously.

"But there's a lot of great players playing here on grass, who feel really, really comfortable on grass." Djokovic eased into the last 16 late on Friday, beating Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Men's third seed Daniil Medvedev is also in early action on Saturday, taking on unseeded Hungarian Marton Fucsovics on Court No. 1.

The former US Open champion, who missed last year's Wimbledon due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian players, also did not lost a set in his opening two matches.

Last year's surprise women's champion, Rybakina, who has not hit top form so far, takes on Boulter, who will receive vociferous backing from the home crowd.

Related Topics

Russia Chile Women All From Top Court Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on ..

Afridi's heartfelt wishes for daughter blossom on social media

16 minutes ago
 PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conv ..

PCB Chairman, Babar Azam engage in telephonic conversation

48 minutes ago
 Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65 ..

Dubai Smart Police Stations set new record with 65K transactions in H1 2023

2 hours ago
 San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sh ..

San Sebastián Racecourse in Madrid to host the Sheikh Zayed Zayed bin Sultan Cu ..

2 hours ago
 MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative r ..

MENA Solar Conference to focus on six innovative research areas with the partici ..

3 hours ago
 Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief ..

Court declares Thoshakhana case against PTI chief maintainable

3 hours ago
Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzer ..

Pakistan looks forward to cooperation from Switzerland in getting advance warnin ..

4 hours ago
 Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effect ..

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake felt in Dhadna; no effects recorded

4 hours ago
 UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum wit ..

UAE gears up for UN High-Level Political Forum with preparatory meeting to chart ..

5 hours ago
 Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for ne ..

Ahmed Ali Akbar, Yumna Zaidi to collaborate for new venture

5 hours ago
 Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

Heavy rain continues to hit parts of Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: ..

Laptop scheme becomes progress ideology for youth: PM

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous