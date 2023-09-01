Alcaraz through at US Open as Sabalenka, Vondrousova advance

New York, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :World number one Carlos Alcaraz edged closer to a US Open rematch with Italy's Jannik Sinner on Thursday as Grand Slam winners Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova booked their places in the third round.

Defending champion Alcaraz eased into a last 32 meeting with Britain's Dan Evans after dispatching South Africa's Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in 2hr 28min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium showcourt.

It means Alcaraz is just two wins away from a potential quarter-final collision with Italian sixth seed Sinner, who continued his serene progress through the draw Thursday with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of compatriot Lorenzo Sonego.

Last year, Alcaraz and Sinner produced an epic five-set quarter-final classic that was not completed until 2.50am local time -- the latest ever finish in US Open history.

After their performances on Thursday, few would bet against a repeat of last year's heavyweight slugfest in this year's quarter-finals.

"I think I played a great match from the beginning to the last ball," Alcaraz said after his defeat of Harris.

"To be able to win in straight sets is really important to me in the first rounds," added Alcaraz, who is bidding to become the first man to defend the US Open since 2008, when Roger Federer hoisted the trophy for a fifth straight year.

The 22-year-old Sinner meanwhile looks to be firing on all cylinders on the evidence of his second-round performance.

The Italian conceded just 10 points on serve without giving Sonego a single break point throughout the 2hr 5min encounter.

Sinner will play 2016 US Open champion Stan Wawrinka in the third round on Saturday. Wawrinka, 38, rolled back the years to eliminate Argentine No.30 seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (7/9), 6-3, 6-2.

Germany's 12th seed Alexander Zverev is also potentially lurking in Sinner's path before a quarter-final with Alcaraz.

Zverev booked his place in the third round with a 7-6 (7/1), 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 defeat of compatriot Daniel Altmaier.