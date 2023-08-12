Open Menu

Alcaraz Turns The Page After Toronto Exit

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Alcaraz turns the page after Toronto exit

Toronto, Canada, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Carlos Alcaraz could only look ahead on Friday after suffering a 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 quarter-final exit at the hands of inspired American Tommy Paul at the ATP Toronto Masters.

Spain's world number one, the reigning Wimbledon and US Open champion and still just 20, said he must learn from his errors and focus on next week's hardcourt test in Cincinnati.

That Masters 1000 is the last major tune-up before the US Open starts in New York on August 28.

"I have some (two) weeks before the US Open, but now I have to be focused on Cincinnati," Alcaraz said.

"I take a lot of lessons from this tournament," added the Spaniard, who has won six tour level titles this season and suffered his first defeat since Roland Garros.

Alcaraz called 14th-ranked Paul -- who also beat him in Montreal last year -- "a complete player, really solid with great talent, great shots." Alcaraz himself showed a few flashes of brilliance -- wowing the crowd with a between-the-legs winner -- but suffered his first quarter-final defeat in 10 last-eight appearances this year.

After a week in which he also struggled to get past Hubert Hurkacz in the third round, Alcaraz was optimistic he could step it up in Cincinnati.

"I did some things well here, but everything can be better," he said. "Even if you have played (one of) your best matches.

"Right now, I have to improve a lot of things, get more confidence in my game. I'll try to play in Cincinnati as best as I can."

Related Topics

World Toronto Cincinnati New York Turkish Lira August From Best Wimbledon US Open

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2023

2 hours ago
 PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 ..

PPP to organize Independence Day rallies on Aug 14 in district headquarters of S ..

11 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasi ..

Abu Dhabi Committee for FNC Elections 2023 emphasises centres&#039; preparedness ..

11 hours ago
 ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H ..

ADX’s profits total AED43 billion in one week, H1 results continue momentum

11 hours ago
 Youth are an essential pillar for building a susta ..

Youth are an essential pillar for building a sustainable future: DoE Chairman

11 hours ago
President calls for adoption of universal values t ..

President calls for adoption of universal values to promote interfaith harmony, ..

11 hours ago
 Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead ..

Polish govt plays anti-EU, anti-German card ahead of polls

11 hours ago
 Improving living standard of common man - a top pr ..

Improving living standard of common man - a top priority of AJK Govt: Anwaar ul ..

11 hours ago
 Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champi ..

Evenepoel becomes youngest world time trial champion

11 hours ago
 Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day i ..

Preparations afoot to celebrate Independence Day in AJK

11 hours ago
 Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hy ..

Sardar Shah announces to open PITHM campuses in Hyderabad, Sukkur

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous