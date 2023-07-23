Open Menu

Alcaraz Wins But Spain Loses At Hopman Cup

Umer Jamshaid Published July 23, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Alcaraz wins but Spain loses at Hopman Cup

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Newly-crowned Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz defeated Croatia's Borna Coric at the Hopman Cup but could not prevent Spain from crashing out of the rebooted team competition on Saturday.

World number one Alcaraz came through against Coric 6-3, 6-7 (6/8), 10-5.

However, Spain were eliminated from contention for the final when Rebeka Masarova was easily defeated by Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-1.

Spain had needed to beat Croatia 3-0 to have any chance of reaching Sunday's final to play Switzerland.

However, they also lost the mixed doubles with Alcaraz and Masarova slipping to a 1-6, 6-4, 14-12 defeat to Coric and Vekic.

Croatia go through to Sunday's final against Switzerland.

Related Topics

Spain Switzerland Croatia Sunday From Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 July 2023

6 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 July 2023

41 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Irania ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives phone call from Iranian FM

8 hours ago
 4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

4 injured in rival clash in Faisalabad

10 hours ago
 Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

Teenager boy electrocuted in Faisalabad

10 hours ago
 Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 per ..

Security finalized for 4th Muharram with 2,317 personnel

10 hours ago
Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix grid

10 hours ago
 Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

Hamilton revels in ending long pole drought

10 hours ago
 ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review secur ..

ASP City Larkana visits Imambargah to review security arrangements for Muharram

10 hours ago
 Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iq ..

Former Speaker of Punjab Assembly Rana Muhammad Iqbal Punjab Assembly calls on P ..

10 hours ago
 Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

Sindh Cabinet decides more 40 agenda items

10 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles Emir of Qatar over passing of Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdull ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous