Aldridge out for rest of season: Spurs

Los Angeles, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge will miss the remainder of the 2019-2020 season after undergoing shoulder surgery, the team said on Monday.

A statement from the Spurs said Aldridge went under the knife in April to fix problems with the rotator cuff in his right shoulder.

Aldridge injured his shoulder at Utah on February 21 and then played through the pain against Oklahoma City two days later.

He missed six games after that before returning to score 24 points against Dallas on March 10 -- a day before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus.

Aldridge, 34, is a seven-time All-Star who joined San Antonio in 2015 from Portland.

The Spurs said Aldridge is expected to be fit to resume training camps ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

The NBA has been on hold since the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in March. The league plans to restart the season in Orlando, Florida in late July.