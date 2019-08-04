UrduPoint.com
Alex Marquez Dominates Czech Moto2 Grand Prix

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:10 PM

Alex Marquez dominates Czech Moto2 grand prix

Brno, Czech Republic, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Alex Marquez made the most of pole position to dominate Sunday's Czech Moto2 Grand Prix to register his fifth win of the season.

The Kalex rider, brother to MotoGP champion Marc Marquez, heads the championship standings on 161 points, 33 clear of his Swiss teammate Thomas Luthi.

Luthi had to retire from the race in Brno after a fall 16 laps from the end.

Marquez crossed the line over three seconds up on Italy's Fabio Di Giannantonio with Enea Bastianini in third.

In Moto3, Aron Canet won his second race of the season to retake the championship lead.

The Spanish KTM rider, who started sixth on the grid, heads the standings by three points from Honda's Lorenzo Dalla Porta, who finished second in this 10th leg of the season.

