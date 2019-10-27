UrduPoint.com
Alex Marquez Made To Wait For Moto2 World Crown

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 09:00 AM

Phillip Island, Australia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :MotoGP sensation Marc Marquez's brother Alex was forced to wait another week for a crack at the Moto2 world crown Sunday after struggling around the Phillip Island circuit in Australia.

The younger Marquez went into the race with a 36-point world championship advantage over fellow Kalex rider Thomas Luthi and with an opportunity to secure the title.

But starting from sixth on the grid, the Spaniard slid down the field to finish eighth, meaning he must wait until Malaysia next weekend to try and add a Moto2 title to the Moto3 one he won in 2014.

Switzerland's Luthi narrowed the championship fight by finishing third in a race won by South African Brad Binder, who was Thursday promoted to Red Bull KTM's MotoGP line-up for 2020.

Even if Marquez wraps up the title at Sepang, he will not be going wheel-to-wheel with Binder and his six-time MotoGP champion sibling in the premier class next year.

Instead, he has penned a deal to race for Belgian Moto2 team Marc VDS.

