UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Alexander Zverev Knocked Out Of Rotterdam ATP By Bublik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Alexander Zverev knocked out of Rotterdam ATP by Bublik

Rotterdam, Netherlands, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :World number seven Alexander Zverev was dumped out of the Rotterdam ATP in the first round by Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik on Wednesday in a shock straight sets 7-5, 6-3 defeat.

German Zverev was seeded third in the tournament but was surprised by 43rd-ranked Bublik in just one hour, 19 minutes.

Bublik, who reached the final of last week's tournament in Singapore, will face Tommy Paul in the second round after the American defeated Italy's Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (9/7).

Top seed Daniil Medvedev is in action on Wednesday against Dusan Lajovic, while Andy Murray continues his comeback attempt with a second round match against fourth seed Andrey Rublev.

Related Topics

World Rotterdam Singapore Italy Kazakhstan Andy Murray

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of agreement ..

7 minutes ago

PM takes notices on shortage of Cotton, its escala ..

14 minutes ago

Domestic, foreign loans have increased substantial ..

23 minutes ago

World Wildlife Day observed at UVAS Ravi Campus

25 minutes ago

Pakistani rupee continues its upward trajectory ag ..

32 minutes ago

73,374 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.